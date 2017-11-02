Man celebrating job two days after arriving in UK attacked police officers in Wrexham

A man who was celebrating a new job two days after he arrived in the UK ended up being so drunk that he assaulted two police officers.

Tomasz Prokop, 25, of no fixed abode, admitted possessing cannabis and assaulting a police officer and a community police support officer in the execution of their duties.

Flintshire Magistrates Court at Mold heard how one officer had been hurt during a struggle with the defendant at Wrexham on Friday. He received a conditional discharge for 12 months with £85 costs and was ordered to pay compensation of £350 to three officers who had been hurt.

The court heard how police were called at 7pm to a report that a man had entered a house in Wrexham uninvited.

He had been pushed out, a description had been given to the police and officers came across him in Cross Street.

But he was unco-operative and aggressive, waved his arms about and resisted when an attempt was made to handcuff him.

He spat at officers and had to be sprayed and taken to the ground.

Police had to use two sets of handcuffs and limb restraints were applied to his legs as he continued to kick out. He was arrested but the interview had to be suspended because he kept falling asleep.

At one point he was taken to hospital. Magistrates heard that two officers were spat at but another officer who was involved in the struggle injured her wrist, had to go to hospital and was unable to finish her duty.

Brian Cross, defending, said that his client had no previous convictions.

He had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and was ashamed of his actions. The defendant – who followed the proceedings with the aid of a Polish interpreter – had only been in the country for two days, said Mr Cross.

He was celebrating the fact that he had got a job through an agency and was due to start work this week.

After drinking, he had entered a property in error believing it was owned by someone he knew.

He left the premises, the police arrested him and he wished to apologise for the way that he had behaved, said Mr Cross.