Over £31,000 raised at auction fundraiser in tribute to Powys teenager James Corfield

MORE THAN £31,000 has been raised for the Brecon Mountain Rescue Service, after a hugely successful auction and evening of entertainment as a tribute to James Corfield.

Organisers say that the final figure will be higher as donations are still coming in after the evening, held at Welshpool Livestock Market.

The fundraiser was organised by staff at Norman Lloyd Estate Agents.

Several members of staff were involved in the search for James and saw the valuable work done by Brecon Mountain Rescue Service.

They wanted to raise money for the service and as a tribute to teenager James Corfield whose death in July touched the hearts of many.

Rachel Mountford, of Norman Lloyd Estate Agents, said: “The evening went, very, very well, much better than expected.

“Our target was to try to raise £10,000 and we’ve more than trebled that.

“We still have donations coming in so at the moment the figure stands at £31,000 but it will be higher once everything is in and we do a final count.

“We had 42 lots up for auction which raised £25,000 and a further £6,000 came through the raffle and donations.

“What was good, is that so many people stayed for the entertainment.

“I think everyone enjoyed themselves, it was good for everyone to get together.”

Tom Corfield, James’ brother, has been involved in helping set up the evening.

Tom said: “I helped put the bunting up and found a few lots for the auction as one of my best friends works for Norman Lloyd.

“As a family we’re very pleased with how the night went, we think there were over 600 people there.

“It was a bit upsetting at times, but it was nice to feel the support of the community and that so many young people came to the evening.”

James, 19, from Montgomery, had been camping at the Young People’s Village with friends during the Royal Welsh Show.

His family raised the alarm when he failed to turn up at the show on Tuesday, July 25. A large-scale police search began with help from hundreds of volunteers and specialist teams including the Brecon Mountain Rescue Service.

On Sunday, July 30, his body was found in the River Wye.