Plans for 20-room extension to Wrexham town centre house in multiple occupation

PLANS to add extra rooms to a town centre house in multiple occupation (HMO) have been revealed.

A planning application received by Wrexham Council requests permission for a three-storey 20 room extension to an existing HMO in Pentre Felin, Wrexham.

According to a design and access statement submitted with the plans, the development will also entail the creation of seven extra car parking spaces – bringing the site’s capacity for parked cars to a total of 14.

The document states: “The site consists of an unsurfaced car park adjacent to the Mitre Vaults – this is a former public house converted to a 14 room HMO.

“The development consists of an extension to the existing HMO building at first and second floors. The ground floor is all parking except for a stair at the rear of the building.

“The accommodation will comprise 20 rooms, each with an en-suite facility and shared kitchen. The total bed space of the extended building will be 32.

“Cycle and motorcycle storage will be provided together with refuse storage. Laundry facilities will be within each kitchen.”

It continues: “The new development for HMO accommodation makes use of the existing site, which is currently vacant. The site is close to the town centre on a busy road and therefore benefits generally from natural surveillance.”

The document also adds that access into the building would be via a new entrance on the east side of the site from the courtyard areas accessed off Brewery Place.

A flood consequences assessment submitted with the plans concludes: “No ground floor is provided and therefore flood prevention measures are not required.”