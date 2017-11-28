Anger as vandals on motorbikes damage Shotton football pitch

A community leader has hit out at vandals responsible for damaging a football pitch.

Cllr Mike Evans, who tends to the pitch at the 33 Club on Shotton Lane, Shotton, was horrified to discover motorcycle track marks across the goal mouths.

Cllr Evans, who is also involved with Aston Park Rangers FC, was first alerted to pitch damage on November 11 before residents contacted him on Friday to say two motorcycles had been seen riding around on the pitch.

He said: “They’ve made a right mess. I dread to think what the pitch will be like now with the weather we’ve had.

“I’m very fearful of the mess they will have made.”

Cllr Evans, who represents the Shotton East ward on Shotton Town Council, said he contacted North Wales Police straight away who indicated they would step up patrols in response to any anti-social behaviour.

He added: “I’m gutted, I look after that pitch free of charge.

“Can’t these people respect things? It’s right by a play area as well.

“It’s disappointing because pitches are few and far between and this is the time of year when we lose games to the weather.”

Alongside the damaged pitch at the 33 Club, other games were called off over the weekend in Shotton due to weather.

Cllr Evans said he wanted those responsible to repair what they had done.

He said: “Get them to fix what they’ve done, they should show more consideration. They’re mindless people yet again.”