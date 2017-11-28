RSPCA calls on Flintshire to ban Chinese lanterns

A leading animal charity is calling on Flintshire Council to ban the use of sky lanterns.

RSPCA Cymru is calling on Flintshire as of the last two councils in Wales to ban the use of lanterns on their land.

Sky lanterns – often known as Chinese lanterns – can harm wildlife, livestock and other animals by causing injuries that lead to suffering and a slow painful death.

Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council is the other remaining council yet to introduce a ban.

In October 2013, the Welsh Government wrote to local authorities encouraging them to introduce a voluntary ban and, following a campaign by RSPCA Cymru, 20 of 22 local authorities have now banned the release of sky lanterns from their land.

Paul Smith, RSPCA Cymru’s public affairs manager, said: “Sky lanterns pose clear danger to animals. They may look pretty – but they’re also pretty dangerous.

“Sadly, many people forget that, if they release a lantern or helium balloon, they have no control over where it lands, or the damage it can do which can include suffocation, entrapment and fire.

“With Newport, Ynys Mon and Wrexham confirming bans in the past month we are now calling on the final two councils, Merthyr and Flintshire, to take steps to ban the use of these dangerous sky lanterns from their land and join the other 20 councils in doing the right thing.

“Our ultimate aim is for the Welsh Government is to impose an outright ban across Wales.”

Balloons can also cause harm to animals. Ingesting balloons and lantern frames can cause death by blocking the digestive and/or respiratory tracts, and is likely to be slow.

This has been documented in marine turtles, dolphins, whales and farm animals.

Flintshire Council’s chief officer for planning and environment, Andrew Farrow, said: “Flintshire County Council will be considering its position on introducing a ban on the release of Chinese lanterns from Flintshire County Council property in the future.

”We encourage the public to make an informed choice and to take a more responsible approach with regard to the future release of lanterns.”