Dog who appeared to chew off own foot after being neglected by Sealand owner finds new 'forever' home

A dog who appeared to chew off his own foot after being neglected by his owner has now come on leaps and bounds.

Spongebob, a Jack Russell terrier, was found by the RSPCA in July with his back foot and lower leg missing.

Owner Peter Neville Tellet, from Sealand, appeared at Flintshire Magistrates Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty for causing unnecessary suffering by failing to provide adequate veterinary attention to a problem with Spongebob’s leg.

But after intervention from the RSPCA, Spongebob has put his rough times behind him and has new loving owners.

RSPCA inspector Fred Armstrong said he was “completely shocked” when he visited Tellet’s house and saw SpongeBob with his leg missing.

Mr Tellet said he had SpongeBob for nine years and because the Jack Russell did not “howl or cry” in pain, he assumed it was not in pain and that all would be alright.

Inspector Armstrong said: “It was not known what had happened to him. The injury was infected and must have been so painful for him.

“I was so shocked, it is not everyday you see a dog with their leg missing in this way. He would have been in agony. We don’t know what had happened but it was suggested that he may have had an issue with his foot and then chewed it off. That would have been horrendous.”

SpongeBob was signed over to the RSPCA and an examination from vet David Harlow revealed the dog’s leg had undergone “traumatic amputation” which must have caused chronic and acute pain.

But with the correct extensive treatment and some TLC, Spongebob’s condition has improved significantly.

Inspector Armstrong added: “Spongebob has received a lot of treatment over the past few months and his leg was also amputated higher up on the leg due to the infection.

“But we are delighted to say that he is doing really well has now found a forever home.”

Magistrates banned Tellet, 58, of East Green, Sealand, from keeping dogs for 10 years. He was given a

12 week community order, is now electronically tagged between 7pm-7am and was ordered to pay £300 costs and a £85 surcharge.

The other three adult dogs and five puppies in Mr Tellet’s care will be rehoused immediately under the imminent ban on Mr Tellet.