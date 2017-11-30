'It's a witch-hunt': Former Ewloe councillor hits out after being banned from civic office for bullying

A FORMER high-ranking police officer has been banned from being allowed to be a councillor.

A tribunal has found former Ewloe councillor Alison Halford breached the code of conduct by bullying a junior officer at Flintshire Council and failing to show respect to him.

Miss Halford has described the tribunal decision of the Adjudication Panel for Wales as a “witch-hunt”.

The tribunal outcome will be reported to a Flintshire Council standards committee meeting to be held on Monday.

Miss Halford, who was also a member of Hawarden Community Council, retired as a councillor ahead of the May 2017 elections.

In April 2016, there was a large unlawful encampment at the former Alyn and Deeside council offices in Ewloe.

The building is owned by Flintshire Council but at that time it was leased to another company and it was that company’s responsibility to evict the encampment.

Cllr Halford corresponded with a number of officers about the encampment.

The tribunal decided that in two emails she was insulting to a relatively junior officer.

She subsequently repeated the insult in a tweet when she was reported to the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales.

The tribunal found she had breached the code of conduct by failing to show the officer respect and by bullying him.

She was disqualified for 14 months, even though she retired at the elections in May 2017.

The case tribunal commented that Cllr Halford had made “…personal comments which were highly offensive, extremely insulting, malicious and unwarranted”.

The report added: ”The case tribunal found the use of the words ‘mentally challenged’ particularly shocking.

“The officer was singled out unfairly, particularly as there was no indication the respondent had any previous complaints or concerns about his competence or responsiveness to members of the public.

“The respondent (Cllr Halford) had clearly been aware or should have appreciated by May 5, 2016 that the officer was not responsible for dealing with temporary traveller encampments.

“This therefore constituted bullying behaviour and behaviour which fell well below the standard of behaviour expected of a Member, let alone an experienced politician.”

Miss Halford has the right to seek the permission of the High Court to appeal against the decision of the tribunal, but she says she has no plans to do so, describing the tribunal as a “witchhunt”.

She told the Leader: “It is a shocking abuse of authority and a complete waste of money.

“This ongoing witchhunt perpetrated against me by the Ombudsman and the adjudication panel has been going since 2009 when I supported Cllr (Patrick) Heesom when he, too, fell foul of the Ombudsman.

“I should have been abroad when they held the tribunal and told them that but they still went ahead and held it anyway.

“When I told my friends I had been suspended for 14 months they just laughed – £4m this costs the taxpayer.

“I will not appeal because I don’t have £20,000 to £30,000 lying around to throw away on a judicial review.

“The system is wickedly corrupt, it cost me £10,000 to defend myself at a tribunal in 2010 based on a document written by Cllr Arnold Woolley, which I couldn’t prove against until it was too late.”

She added: “They knew I wasn’t standing again (for council), that I’m not in the best of health and yet they have still pursued this witch-hunt anyway.”

Miss Halford was first woman to reach the rank of assistant chief constable in the British police force and went on to become the first Assembly Member for Delyn.

She also headed the Merseyside Police’s casualty bureau during the Hillsborough Disaster in 1989 which helped to identify victims and fielded thousands of calls from worried family and friends.