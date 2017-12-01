Services back up and running at Wrexham Library

The majority of services at Wrexham Library are back up and running.

Yesterday the library ran a skeleton service because of a continuing lack of power.

Users were able to withdraw, renew and return books, but no IT or internet services were available.

But a council spokesman said all IT and information services are back to normal.

The spokesman added: “The building will close at 3.30pm due to continued issues with heating, but all other services are working.”