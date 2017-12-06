Plans for 'unique' holiday lodges and angling lake in Wrexham approved

Plans to change the use of a Wrexham fishery to allow for a ‘unique’ holiday facility have been given the green light.

A planning application was received by Wrexham Council earlier this year requesting permission to change the use of Commonwood Fishery in Buck Road, Commonwood, for the provision of holiday accommodation allied to the existing fishery comprising eight holiday lodges and 12 timber holiday pods.

Proposals also include the provision of a central facilities lodge and a reception/manager’s lodge, as well as the construction of a fishing lake.

The authority’s planning committee, which met on Monday, voted unanimously to give the plans the green light.

Speaking in support of the application, Jonathan Moore Lambe told the committee: “Commonwood Fishery is an existing tourism and leisure business.

“The fishery receives daily requests from customers who wish to enjoy fishing breaks with their families.

“The applicants wish to offer holiday accommodation where families and the disabled can enjoy peace and tranquility and stay on site while enjoying the unique angling facilities.

“The fishery needs to react to market forces to enable it to compete with other attractions and offer a modern tourism product now sought by discerning customers.

“This scheme is to create an exclusive holiday facility like no other in the Wrexham area.”

Planning committee chairman Cllr Michael Morris said: “As members will see, it is a unique proposal – we haven’t had, as I know it, any or many applications for such facilities in Wrexham area.”

Cllr Morris asked Mr Lambe for more detail about the development’s lighting scheme, adding: “Currently there is no street lighting or anything around there, it is a dark area and to have it well illuminated may be inappropriate.”

Mr Lambe replied: “With all our schemes we always advocate low level bollard lighting – all bollards have reflectors to cast light down so there is no pollution of light escaping upwards.

“We only increase the density of bollards in areas where it is needed such as crossing places for footpaths or road access joints.”

Cllr Morris asked that a condition be placed on the approval which would require the lighting scheme to be approved by the committee prior to the development beginning.

David Williams, Wrexham Council planning control manager, told the meeting: “It is an established leisure and angling complex – it is not as if we are dealing with a new development in this location.

“This will enhance, from a tourism point of view, this location. The critical point is that the proposed chalets and accommodation is well screened by existing hedgerows. There is a woodland in close proximity which also helps to screen the development.”

Cllr Paul Pemberton added: “I welcome this sort of thing, I think it will do the area and the local economy good.”

A report to the committee stated that Holt Community Council had expressed some concern over the application, citing fears about increased traffic and visual impact of the development.

Six nearby properties were notified and one objection was received in relation to increased traffic and noise since a tractor sales business and car repairs were established in the area.

The objector claimed the development would add to the disturbance and raised fears the road network could not cope with increased traffic.

According to the application, the development would create six new full-time jobs in addition to its existing three full-time and two part-time staff.

The development would also see an increase in the number of existing car parking spaces on site, from 50 to 70.