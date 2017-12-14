Two cars in collision on the A55

Reporter:

Beth Hughes

Drivers reported delays after firefighters were alerted to a two-car collision on the A55.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to the A55 eastbound near the Broughton/ Posthouse roundabout at just before 7.10pm

Two fire appliances were originally called but only one was sent to the scene of the collision

A spokesman said: “It was a road traffic collision involving two vehicles. No casualties were reported.

“The fire service attended the scene to ensure the vehicles were electronically safe.”

Email:

beth.hughes@nwn.co.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Read