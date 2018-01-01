Man fined for being drunk and disorderly in bus station

A MAN has been fined for drunk and disorderly behaviour in a bus station.

Appearing at Wrexham Magistrates Court on New Year’s Day, Meredydd Mitchell, of Prior Street in Ruthin, admitted the offence on November 29 at Wrexham Bus Station.

He also admitted failing to surrender to bail by not attending a court hearing on December 14.

He was fined a £100 with £50 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Prosecutor Helen Hall said police were called to the King Street bus station at about 5.30pm on November 29 to find Mitchell lying on the floor clutching an open half empty bottle of vodka.

She said: “He was shouting and rolling on the ground while members of the public were queuing for buses. They were anxious and nervous.

He attempted to walk to a bus but officers stopped him and took the bottle of vodka. He smelled heavily of intoxicants and when asked for his details he just said ‘you know who I am’.

He bent down and picked the bottle up again but officers took it back and put it in a bin.

He threw himself on the floor and started kicking his legs and shouting. Officers stood him up and took him to the police vehicle. He then provided his name and date of birth and was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.”

Mitchell, who declined the aid of a solicitor, told the court his behaviour was the result of family and financial issues and that he suffered anxiety, depression and schizophrenia.

He said he was on medication for the conditions and was consulting medical professionals in Denbighshire.

Mitchell said: “It has been a turbulent time over the last four to five months.”

Asked why he had not attended court on December 14, Mitchell said he had not been able to afford the journey because of pressing financial difficulties at home.

Magistrates’ chairman Terry Eastwood urged Mitchell to continue seeking professional help for his mental health difficulties.