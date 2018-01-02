Drug driver stopped in Flintshire

A man was caught driving under the influence of cannabis when he was stopped by police for not having insurance.

Neil Owen Chapman’s car pinged on an automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) camera as not being insured as he drove along the A494 at Aston Hill near Queensferry on November 5.

But officers who spoke to him realised his pupils were fixed and dilated and a drugs swipe test was positive.

A blood sample showed he had 3.2 microgrammes of cannabis in his blood compared to the legal limit of two.

Chapman, 26, admitted drug driving and having no insurance and he was banned from driving for a year when he appeared at Flintshire Magistrates Court. He was fined also £240 with £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

David Matthews, defending, said Chapman had not used cannabis that day but had used it the night before for medicinal purposes as a pain relief.

The defendant had been going through a tough time, Mr Mathews told the Mold court.

He added Chapman’s insurance policy had been cancelled because payments had not been kept up and ironically Chapman, of Woodlands, West End, Glan Conwy, was going to see someone who could help him out when he was stopped by the police.