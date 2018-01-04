Proposals for 51 new homes in Llay set to go before planners

Proposals for a new housing development in Llay are expected to be discussed by planners in the spring, council chiefs have said.

Last year Wrexham Council received a planning application requesting outline permission for a 51-home residential development, a retail unit and a boxing club, as well as full permission for a car park on the land surrounding the Royal British Legion club in Watts Dyke.

The council has now confirmed to the Leader that the application, which has been pending since April, is expected to go before the planning committee in the next few months.

The announcement has been welcomed by Llay councillor Rob Walsh, who told the Leader: “I think it will be good to have it dealt with soon, because I know initial thoughts were that it would come to planning committee in the autumn but that has been and gone now.

“I do often get asked by residents: ‘When is the Legion application coming? Has a decision been made and we haven’t been told about it?’.

“The answer is no. No decision has been made.

“It has been in the pipeline for more a year now so I think residents are anxious for some conclusion to this.

“I welcome this coming to the planning committee in the next two to three months.”

A spokesman for Wrexham Council said: “We are liaising with the applicant about the application and hope to bring this to committee in the spring.”

The plans were put on display to members of the public by planning consultants Knight Frank in January last year, after which some changes to the initial design were made.

Following the submission of the application, a Knight Frank spokesman said: “On the final plans we increased the number of car parking spaces to 60 spaces from 32 spaces, with an additional 10 spaces for the relocated boxing club.

“We reduced the density of the scheme from 63 houses to 51 houses and also introduced a number of two-bed townhouses.

“We have listened to the concerns of residents, taken these on board and demonstrated this in the final submission plans.

“We hope the residents acknowledge our amendments and are supportive of the scheme we have submitted.”

Knight Frank was approached for further comment.