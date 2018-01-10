Images revealed of housing estate and multi-use games area in Holt

Images of a proposed new housing scheme and sports facility have been revealed by developers.

Outline permission to build a 24-home residential development including a multi-use games area (MUGA) on land at Wrexham Road, Holt, was granted in 2016.

Images of the proposed development have now been submitted to Wrexham Council along with an application seeking consent for the breakdown of the houses by size. Seven of them are to have three bedrooms, with the remainder to have four bedrooms.

A design and access statement submitted with the initial plans states: “The land is not at risk of flooding, does not lie within a conservation area and contains no listed buildings. The MUGA would comprise facilities capable of year round use for the whole community.

“Dwellings will be provided with locking doors and windows as a minimum and gardens with secure fences and lockable gates.

“Buildings are oriented to face into public spaces and will allow passive observation. Landscaped parking for the MUGA is envisaged. Routes are legible for users and allow for a choice of pedestrian and cycling routes aimed at reducing reliance on use of the car internally.”

The document states that as well as providing a beneficial use for an unused playing field the development aims to ensure a continued supply of housing to address a ‘known undersupply’.