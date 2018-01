AN APPEAL has been launched to find a wanted Wrexham man.

North Wales Police are calling for information on the whereabouts of 20-year-old Louis Jordan Julienne, who is wanted on recall to prison.

According to police he is known to frequent the Rhos, Wrexham and Liverpool areas.

Anyone who has see him or has information about his whereabouts can contact police on 101 quoting reference RC17177987.