Have your say on Post Office proposal for village

RESIDENTS of Rossett are being urged to have their say on new proposals which would see a limited return of Post Office services to their village.

Under the plans, set out by the Post Office in a letter to Wrexham MP Ian Lucas, a service would run from the Presbyterian Church on Station Road in the village every Friday from April 6.

The facility would be open from 10.30am till 12.30pm and a wide range of Post Office services would be expected to be available.

The new changes are part of a hosted outreach service, which the Post Office are aiming to run until a permanent solution can be found.

Mr Lucas said: “It is welcome news that a Post Office service is returning to Rossett – it will be the first since the closure of the Spar store in the village in October.

“I am also pleased to hear the Post Office have recognised that they need to look for a more permanent base in the village.

”I have written to them asking for more detail on their current plans and making clear my view that a permanent base would be the most sustainable solution.

“If anyone else has any views on the proposal, I would be happy to hear them and to pass them on to the Post Office so we can secure better services for Rossett.”

Last year 40 signatures were collected on a petition on behalf of residents and businesses of Rossett, Burton and Pulford calling for the urgent replacement of the Post Office facilities in Rossett.

One of the signatories commented: “We moved to Burton due to all the local facilities, particularly the Post Office. We cannot be without this valuable service.”

Another commenter said: “I think a village of the size of Rossett needs to retain its own Post Office.

“How are older people and less mobile residents supposed to access Post Office services if we don't have them in our village?”