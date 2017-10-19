Reconnecting Generations!

There is plenty of research confirming that bringing generations together can and should be the way forward. We live in a society where care of young and old is increasingly segregated, with very limited opportunity for the two age groups to interact. Seeing the benefits of a TV Documentary earlier this year has only strengthened Ableworlds’ desire to create open communities that actively encourage contact across different generations.

Ableworld set to work making contact with a number of Nursing/Residential homes along with nearby Nurseries to see if they would be interested in coming together with the main objective of old and young bringing new energy, knowledge and enthusiasm to each others lives.

Our very first session took place on 4th October at Woodeaves Residential Care Home. Children from Sunflowers Nursery were invited in to interact with the residents and spend time together. On this occasion we included Rhythm Time - an award-winning children’s music business who were fantastic in organising ways for the children and residents to interact together. Michelle Mossford, Senior Marketing Manager said ‘This is one of the most satisfying events the Ableworld Marketing Dept have been involved in and we feel very strongly about bringing these two very important generations together allowing them to learn from each other. Not only did the residents thoroughly enjoy it but the children enjoyed the increased attention too’.

Ableworld, the UK’s leading mobility company are already planning their next event in November.

For more information and a chance to see a video of this session, visit www.ableworld.co.uk/ableworld-events .