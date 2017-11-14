County council steps in to clear Prestatyn private land

Denbighshire County Council have stepped in to clean privately owned land in Prestatyn as a show of community spirit.

Complaints were raised with the council regarding a walkway between Prestatyn Shopping Park and the High Street - running alongside the old Natwest building - for being covered in rubble and litter.

The Journal was contacted by Prestatyn resident Evadne Jones, who said: “I have phoned DCC on three occasions to ask for the walkway to be cleared of nettles, weeds, litter, leaves, bird droppings and some rubble, but nothing has been done and this is over the last four weeks.

“It looks awful and is not a good way to enter our town.”

However, the walkway in question is private land which was formerly owned by Natwest, and it is currently not known by Prestatyn Town Council who holds responsibility for the walkway.

The walkway was nevertheless cleared by DCC early last week in a show of good faith for Prestatyn residents.

A spokesperson for Denbighshire County Council said: “This piece of land is not owned by the council and does not come under our responsibility for maintenance.

“We have had a dialogue with a resident and recently carried out cleansing work on the alleyway as a gesture of community spirit,” added the spokesperson.