MP joins lobby for access to 3G and 4G networks

Arfon MP Hywel Williams joined businesses on Bethesda High Street to lobby for improved mobile services for the area.

The Gwynedd town has no 3G and 4G services, which many believe is impacting trade.

Mr Williams has been leading an active campaign to improve mobile connectivity across his constituency and his lobbying of network providers has yielded success, with areas such as Caernarfon, Bangor, Betws Garmon, Dinorwig, Deiniolen and Waunfawr now able to access 3G and 4G services.

“Over recent months I have noticed a marked improvement in the availability of 3G and 4G service in many parts of Arfon,” Mr Williams said.

“But there are many areas where mobile signal is poor and sometimes non-existent – and this is where improvements are required.

“Businesses in Bethesda are frustrated at the glacial pace of network upgrades which can potentially turn business away from the town.” I’ll be taking this matter up with all network providers and seeking assurances that work to bring 3G and 4G to Bethesda is brought forward as a matter of priority, and for that matter to other parts of Arfon.”

Local councillor Rheinallt Puw said: “Improving this service will benefit local businesses and customers.

“I therefore call on all network providers to take immediate steps to improve the service so that the local community can benefit from a better connection.”

Dilwyn Llwyd, manager at the Neuadd Ogwen theatre and arts centre, said: “We have concerts here and people travelling to watch bands.

“A big part of concerts these days is sharing the experience on social media and we are losing out because this is not happening.

“It is embarrassing as well; it makes us look archaic.”

“We have Wi-Fi but it’s not a great service. You can’t let a crowd of 300/400 at a concert use it. It would crash.

“Everywhere else I go seems to have 3G/4G these days. The sooner we get it here the better. It will be good for the community and for business.”