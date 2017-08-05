Bangor nightclub announces new name and plans

Bangor’s busiest nightclub has unveiled its new plans ahead of a £500k refurbishment process which will take place over the next few weeks.

Peep will officially be changing its name to Cube and will be the first nightclub in the City to boast a four room club offering four different choices of music.

A Facebook post on Cube’s official page also unveiled that one of the rooms will be playing host to a German Bier Haus, where live oompah bands will play every Friday & Saturday.

The new look club is set to be open five nights a week and will offer up non stop entertainment and a variety of different events.

Building work has began inside and outside of the building and Cube is set to open its doors in early September.