Geraint Lloyd Owen opens Eisteddfod's Gorsedd Ceremony

Archdruid Geraint Lloyd Owen led the opening of the Gorsedd of the Bards Ceremony at the Eisteddfod this morning.

The weather remained kind and allowed the group of poets, writers and musicians to make their way to the Gorsedd stones for 11am for the first of two investiture ceremonies that will take place this week.

Later today at 4.30pm, the Gorsedd will gather inside the main pavilion for the crowning ceremony. The silver crown, made by Aberffraw-born John Price, will be awarded to the poet who has written the best ode in free verse on the subject Through the Mirror.

Other competitions are being held in the main pavilion as of 10am. Most are for young people and the pick of them is the Blue Ribband competition for instrumentalists under 16, which starts at 12.20pm.

Wales largest cultural festival will continue its stay in Bodedern throughout the week, finishing on Saturday night.