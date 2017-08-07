Park and ride system announced for Eisteddfod after heavy rain fall

HEAVY rain fall forced the National Eisteddfod to change its parking arrangements for today’s events.

Organisers of this year’s Eisteddofd, based in Bodedern on Anglesey, announced the introduction of a shuttle bus system to bring visitors to the Maes.

A statement released by officials said that visitors from the mainland would be directed to leave the A55 at junction 6 for the Anglesey Show car park in Mona for a period on Monday.

The satement read: “Today has been wet on the Maes, and we will use the car park in Mona as a temporary measure to conserve the ground in Bodedern for mid week and the end of the festival.

"Signs have already been put in place on the roads to lead visitors to the temporary car park, and organisers are asking everyone to follow the signs to ensure that traffic continues to run smoothly across the island."

The farmland which is used to park vehicles has withstood the rain which fell over the weekend quite well but parts have become slippery as a result of the use by vehicles.