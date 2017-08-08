Bangor athlete awarded Young British Weightlifter of the Year

A young athlete from Bangor has been crowned this year’s Young British Weighlifter of the Year.

17-year-old Catrin Jones has been awarded the title, which is given to an Olympic weightlifter for exceptional performances and achievements.

Catrin is currently the Wales Senior Champion & GB U20 record holder, and is a Bangor University Sports Scholarship Local Bursary recipient.

She has enjoyed a very successful year, moving up to the 53kg weight category and winning the Welsh Seniors in that class, breaking all the current Welsh records.

Catrin recently competed at the British Seniors as the lightest and youngest competitor, breaking the Welsh records with her total lifts and pushing herself up the commonwealth rankings.

This led to her being selected for Wales to compete in the Commonwealth Championships in Australia in September.

Ashley Metcalfe, British Weightlifting Chief Executive, said: “Catrin has been 100% committed to the sport for many years and despite her age, she is always professional, confident and a pleasure to be around.

“BWL are truly proud to have Catrin represent us at national level and to be awarded the Young Lifter of the Year 2017 is truly deserved.”

A number of other Weightlifters from Bangor University have also been selected to lift for Wales at the Commonwealth Championships in Australia next month. Harry Missangi, a Sports Scholarship recipient; Olympian Gareth Evans, who works at Canolfan Brailsford and Hannah Powell, who graduated with a Sports Science degree last month have all been chosen.

Dave Jones, Health and Fitness Manager at Canolfan Brailsford, said: “Bangor University has now got some very talented athletes training at Canolfan Brailsford which have represented Wales and GB on the world stage.

“With the recent opening of our great new facility, Platfform81 - which is open to all, we hope this will help athletes with their training to achieve their future goals.”