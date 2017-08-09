Sunken Gardens at Holyhead Newry Beach receives Green Flag award

THE Sunken Gardens at Holyhead’s Newry Beach has achieved the coveted Green Flag Community Award for the second year running.

The award by Keep Wales Tidy is regarded as an international mark of a quality park or green space.

A total of 101 locations across Wales have met the required standard to receive the prestigious award for 2017-18.

The Sunken Gardens were originally developed in the 1950s by the former Holyhead Urban District Council.

They fell into disrepair in the 1970s and remained that way until 2011 when a Communities First group restored them to their former glory.

The gardens are now maintained by Môn CF Training Academy participants and staff, who work hard to propagate plants for the floral displays as well as carrying out weekly maintenance and grass cutting.

The gardens’ location offers scenic views over Holyhead Marina and the north Anglesey coastline.