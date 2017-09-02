£700,000 housing scheme for Gwynedd village gets underway

THE largest housing association in North Wales has teamed up with a Bangor construction firm to provide more housing.

Cartrefi Cymunedol Gwynedd (CCG) will begin work on the £700,000 scheme to build five new homes at Y Garreg, Groeslon, this month.

Bangor-based W F Clayton have been appointed to build the five two-bedroom houses and it is hoped that the work will be complete by Summer 2018.

The homes will be energy efficient, as well as meeting the standards for Secure by Design and Life Time Homes.

The scheme will be funded by CCG and the Welsh Government. Caernarfon-based Wakemans have been appointed as employer’s agent.

Each dwelling will have two off road parking and an additional five parking spaces will be created for current Y Garreg residents.

Ian Atkinson, director of assets and infrastructure at CCG said: “It’s great to see the work starting on site. This is our first new build project in the Caernarfon area and is part of our wider scheme to build hundreds of new homes across the county over the next few years.

“Continuing to provide affordable and good quality social housing to local people who would otherwise face difficulties in securing a home is a priority for us being the largest housing association in North Wales, and these new houses will help meet the increasing demand in Groeslon.

“We are very pleased to have appointed W F Clayton, a local company from Bangor which will ensure that the investment is retained locally within the county and will bring a number of wider economic benefits to the area.”

Paul Williams director of W F Clayton added: “We are proud to be building these houses on behalf of CCG, and we look forward to working in partnership with them for the first time by building quality, modern homes which will be highly efficient for Arfon residents.

“As a local company, this contract will have a positive impact on the economy as we will be employing local workers and using local suppliers and contractors. We will also be working with CCG to offer apprentice opportunities to local young people from the area.”

If you are interested in registering your interest in the new homes, contact Gwynedd Council’s Housing Options Team on 01286 685100.