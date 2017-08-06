RGC Academy sensation Dan Owen pens new deal

A RUGBY Academy star has been rewarded for a fine season with a new deal at RGC.

Dan Owen, was one of a number of senior squad members that have agreed extensions with the Gogs ahead of the new Principality Premiership campaign, with Mark Jones’ side looking to build on the impressive debut top flight season which saw them reach the playoffs and win the WRU National Cup for the first time in their history.

The 18-year-old made his senior debut last term and went on to make a host of appearances, while also impressing national squad selectors to become a Welsh U18 international – winning four caps.

In recognition of his achievements Owen received the Academy Player of the Year Award from the RGC Presentation Dinner, and he will now be looking to progress his game further after agreeing to remain at the club.

The young sensation was part of the Rydal Penrhos Rugby Academy which is run in partnership with the Gogs and the Welsh Rugby Union, and has produced a host of senior squad members in addition to international players including Efan Jones and Danny Cross.

Director of Sport Allen Boyd, said: “Dan is thoroughly deserving of this new deal with RGC, and hopefully he can kick on to another level as he looks to make the Wales U20 squad in the coming months.

“His talent is undeniable and is there for all to see, and Dan is yet another member of our rugby academy that is going to go on to great things in the game down the line.”