Colwyn Bay juniors receive special visit from RGC stars Botica and Yardley

A COLWYN Bay junior side were given a surprise visit by two of their rugby heroes last week.

The U11 squad, who train on Friday evenings, welcomed Jacob Botica and Evan Yardley to the session and received some helpful coaching tips from the duo which will stand them in good stead for the forthcoming season.

This was made all the better as the side had formed part of the guard of honour at the Principality Stadium when RGC lifted the WRU National Cup last season.

Coach Rob Gray-Williams, said: “It was a lovely surprise for the guys who I’m sure will have benefited from tips from these gifted players.”

Whatever the pair said to the squad had a profound effect as they recorded a 50-0 success over Denbigh, with the U12 team also producing a shutout victory over their counterparts.

Bay’s U10 side ran in 11 tries in their convincing win over Denbigh, with the trip also bringing out the best in the club’s U13s in a 20-19 triumph in what was their first victory of the season.