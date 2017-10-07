RGC skipper Francis reaches centenary in Bridgend Ravens triumph

RGC captain Mareydydd Francis has been reflecting on his time with the Gogs after making his 100th appearance for the club in their win over Bridgend Ravens.

The skipper was a key contributing factor in another hard-fought triumph for Mark Jones’ side, and he received a rapturous ovation from the Colwyn Bay crowd in recognition of the milestone.

He said: “It was a good occasion but our performance didn’t reach our normal standards but we will take the win.

“It is a great honour to reach the 100 mark and to run out with the boys is always special. Bridgend Ravens were worth their money but we dug deep. We have made Stadiwm Zip World a difficult place for the opposition to play at, which is what we need.

“I can’t believe it is 100 appearances, and when you take a step back and look back it is amazing to remember so many high points – of course the cup win stands out, but I look back at a game away at Blackwood as well. I had been out injured and it was my first game back.

“We have come such a long way from Division 1 East, and all that we have achieved has been a result of hard work from all involved on and off the field. That year in Division 1 East was my first season of senior rugby, and I learnt a huge amount from the players around me like Kelvin Davies and Bryn Williams.

“As I said I have plenty of highlights but also looking forward to creating a few more this season.”