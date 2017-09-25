Colwyn Bay juniors enjoy mixed success to start season

COLWYN Bay junior sides enjoyed mixed success as they kicked off their respective seasons last weekend.

After an impressive training regime leading up to their first competitive fixture, the U12s started in emphatic style with a resounding 56-0 win over Nant Conwy.

Their triumph was down to a sensational tackling performance which left the visitors without even a consolation try to show for their efforts, while the quality of Bay’s ruck play was another highlight.

The club’s U13s were unable to emulate their younger teammates as they fell to a 27-7 reverse at Mold despite a spirited effort from the group.