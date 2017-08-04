Howzat for some talented youngsters?

RUTHIN U-9s 220, HAWARDEN PARK 258

RUTHIN Cricket Club’s U-9s took on an impressive Hawarden Park in their last home match of the season.

The final score was not a true reflection on the match, with the standard of cricket on offer being high and a pleasure to watch.

Out of the 16-over innings, Ruthin managed an impressive six maiden overs, with Paul Threlfall being the leading bowler.

Also catching the eye was Tyler White’s high workrate in the field, plus debutant Ebony Jones in impressive bowling form to only concede two runs in her very first match.

Ruthin’s batting was also as impressive, with Tyler Davies-Robson leading the way at the crease.

Joe Threlfall also produced a strong innings and the duo shared six boundaries between them, however credit must go to Hawarden Park’s bowlers, who managed to take nine wickets.