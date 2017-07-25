Connah's Quay boss Andy Morrison calls for improved performance from Nomads

ANDY MORRISON has urged Connah’s Quay to improve – starting tonight at Colwyn Bay.

Morrison’s Nomads drew 2-2 with Cymru Alliance outfit Airbus on Saturday and the former Wingmakers’ assistant knows his current side must improve, at both ends of the field.

“Going forward we have to be better,” said Morrison. “We’ve got to be better with the ball, we’ve got to make better decisions, we have to pull into different areas, we have to anticipate things better.

“When we get in the final third we need to move the ball better and be inventive with what we do, but inventive and disciplined.”

On the friendly with Airbus, who cancelled out goals from Michael Wilde and Callum Morris’ through Leo Riley and Aaron Bowen, Morrison added: “They are a decent team in the league they are in. They’ve got some good players.”

Holywell Town will look to return to winning ways tonight when they take on Brickfield Rangers at Halkyn Road in a 7.30pm kick-off.

John Haseldin’s men lost 3-2 to Blacon Youth in their last outing and face a Rangers side, who held Holyhead Hostpur to a 0-0 draw.

Buckley Town will host Conwy Borough in a friendly that reunites two of the sides relegated from the Cymru Alliance last season.