Caernarfon Town achieve eye-catching win over Ramsbottom United

CAERNARFON Town picked up an eye-catching result ahead of their tilt at the Huws Gray Alliance title after securing a 2-1 victory over Ramsbottom United.

The Canaries continue to show immense promise ahead of the new campaign and performed well despite missing a host of key individuals, something that will give boss Iwan Williams plenty of cause for optimism as they continued their friendly fixtures on Tuesday night against Llanberis.

Darren Thomas was first to threaten the deadlock when he was unlucky to see his goalbound effort deflected inches wide of the upright, while Jamie Breese was left frustrated when he sliced his effort wide from eight yards after good work by Danny Brookwell.

The visitors got more into the contest after the break and went ahead courtesy of an excellent finish by Tom Williams, only for Breese to level matters shortly after following neat approach play from Jay Gibbs.