Goal shy Holyhead Hotspur suffer Brickfield Rangers friendly defeat

HOLYHEAD Hotspur suffered a 1-0 defeat to Brickfield Rangers as preparations for the new season gather pace.

Campbell Harrison’s side were beaten by the only goal of the game against their Welsh National League, who finished the previous campaign in second spot.

The visitors were very competitive and scored the winning goal ten minutes after the break through Danny Holland, while the home side lacked a cutting edge to trouble impressive visiting keeper Terry McCormack.

New signing John Littlemore brought a save from McCormack on five minutes, while at the other end Paul Pritchard showed his alertness on a couple of occasions to clear his lines.

On 36 minutes a fine Hotspur move ended with Littlemore forcing McCCormack to a superb save to his left from a towering header.

Not long after the restart Rangers took the lead when a defensive lapse let in Holland who slipped the ball past the advancing Pritchard.

Talisman Mel McGinness came on for the second period and almost made an immediate impact when his shot fell narrowly wide after a fine individual piece of skill.

Mike Kelly and Kenleigh Owen also went close on what was a frustrating day at the office for the Harbourmen forwards, who will be hoping for better luck on Thursday when they host Lock Stock Welsh Alliance outfit Llanrug United at The New Stadium (7.30pm).