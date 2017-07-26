Lakesiders are held in Port friendly meeting

IT turned out to be honours even at Y Traeth.

Bala Town had a frustrating afternoon during Saturday’s pre-season friendly at Huws Gray Alliance Porthmadog.

The Lakesiders had plenty of possession and chances aplenty, but they were lacking in the final third.

Town started well and a delivery from Chris Venables was met by Andrai Jones, but Port keeper Tyler French beat him to the ball.

Soon after, Nathan Burke’s goalbound strike from the edge of the D was crucially blocked on the line, prior to Jordan Evans swinging the ball into Ian Sheridan’s path.

He instinctively curled the ball with the outside of his foot, but former Bala Town U-19s keeper French got a vital touch to turn the ball around the post.

Bala were dominating possession at this point.

A good move between Evan Horwood, Evans and Venables threatened the Porthmadog backline, but play broke down in the box, before another Horwood delivery was headed back towards goal by Venables and it was eventually scrambled away by the hosts.

Porthmadog did have two chances to threaten.

The first came from Williams, whose strike from a tight angle hit the side netting.

Cai Jones then saw his low effort being turned around the post by Bala number one Ashley Morris.

However, it was the Lakesiders who took the lead two minutes before half-time.

Jordan Evans picked up possession some 35 yards out and drove forward, weaving past three men before smashing the ball low into the bottom left hand corner of the net.

The second half saw the home side start brightly and a good 10-minute spell from them resulted in an equaliser when Bradley picked out Doran to coolly slot home.

As Bala responded, Nathan Burke curled over and Ryan Wade blazed an effort over the top.

Evans’ teasing ball was aimed towards Andrai Jones, who slightly mistimed his jump and the ball went out of play.

With the Lakesiders still pressing, Will Bell saw his effort blocked, Stuart J Jones headed wide at the back post and Evans fired over from close range.

Bala lacked composure in the final third and the game finished in a flat fashion, with a raging thunderstorm in the clouds above reflecting the frustrating mood of the missed chances.

Even so, there were plenty of positives to take away, with the new lads starting to gel and the midfield especially looking sharp.