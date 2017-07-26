Lakesiders Rule the roost with signing

THERE’S to be a brand new Rule for the Lakesiders this season.

Bala Town were last week pleased to announce the acquisition of Glenn Rule.

He became Town’s fifth signing of the summer transfer window, moving to Maes Tegid from Airbus UK Broughton.

The 27-year-old began his career at Chester and he made 28 appearances during his debut season.

A move to Colwyn Bay followed in 2010, before switching to Stalybridge Celtic, where he made 30 starts.

In 2011, Rule signed for Airbus, spending four years with the Wingmakers and appearing over 100 times for The Airfield outfit.

In June 2015, he signed for Stockport County and then spent 18 months at the club, before re-signing for Airbus back in January.

A midfielder who can also play at full back, Rule is strong on the ball, has plenty of experience within the Welsh Premier League and he is a very useful addition to the Town squad.

Rule will wear the number 17 shirt for the Lakesiders.

Deadline for season tickets is August 1

LAKESIDERS fans will have to move quickly to beat a deadline.

Bala Town FC season tickets are currently on sale at Maes Tegid, with the deadline for purchasing them being next Tuesday, August 1.

They cost £80 for adults, with concessions at £40 and season tickets for U-16s are priced at £10.

This offer is to ensure that loyal supporters are with Bala every step of the way of the way during their Welsh Premier League campaign.

Forms will be available from the Aykroyd’s office during the week and on matchdays. Alternatively, people can post forms to Ruth Crump, 38 Yr Hafan, Bala, Gwynedd, LL23 7AU enclosing cash or cheque with the relevant sum.

Cheques should be made payable to ‘Bala Town FC’.

Arwel takes Town commercial role

BALA Town FC have announced the appointment of a new commercial director for the 2017-18 season.

Gareth Moon stepped down after five years in the post at the start of the year.

Taking over is Arwel Lloyd Jones, who has also been involved at the club for many years.

Everyone at Maes Tegid has heard Arwel’s booming voice over the tannoy system as he is also Bala’s matchday announcer.

With years of experience of selling insurance all over north Wales, Arwel was perfect to take over the role.

Arwel will be taking over all sponsorship responsibilities within the club, from match, ball and programme sponsorship, to player sponsors and advertising boards.

For more information, contact Arwel on armarno9@btinternet.com or 01678 540220 / 07796 692846.