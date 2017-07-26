Late goal salvages a draw for Corwen

WET, wet, wet!

The kick-off for Corwen’s first away friendly of the summer was delayed for a quarter-of-an-hour after a huge downpour.

After the game at Llanidloes Town did get underway, Corwen had an early chance.

When Ryan Billington’s shot was saved, the rebound fell at the feet of Ioz Jones, but he could only send his effort over the bar from close range.

The deadlock was broken from a corner and it was Llanidloes who were celebrating as a shot went in off an unguarded post.

It was Corwen who dominated the remainder of the half, but they couldn’t find an equaliser ahead of the half-time whistle.

The visitors had the better of proceedings at the start of the second half, but they nearly found themselves 2-0 down.

Keeper Nathan Roberts came off his line to challenge a defender, but he didn’t win the ball.

A shot was heading towards an unguarded net, however Sion Dolben Hughes was on hand to head the ball clear on the line.

Scott Evans looked like he was going to bag a deserved equaliser with a well taken shot, but the keeper pulled off a great save to tip the ball over the bar.

The scoreline was level once more with 10 minutes to play.

Ioz Jones curled a shot at goal and although the keeper got his fingertips to it, he couldn’t prevent it from going in.