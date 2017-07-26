Menai Bridge back to winning ways with Llanrwst rout

MENAI Bridge ended a run of two consecutive Premier Division defeats with a seven wicket victory over bottom side Llanrwst.

Dion Holden’s men produced a much-improved performance to remain in the title picture, with Bridge currently sitting in second spot and 16 points behind rivals Bangor.

They will look to close the gap at the summit this Saturday when they host a dangerous Gresford side.

The home started off their time in the field in fine form courtesy of Gethin Long, who disposed of the talented duo of Callum Jones and Amlyn Layton for two and a duck respectively.

The in-form Zach Ringrose also wasted little time in getting in on the act, with the gifted bowler taking the wickets of Meirion Layton (6), Colin Theron (8), Aron Hughes (0) and Trystan Jones (7) to end a ten over spell with figures of 4-18.

Veteran batsman Nathan Jones (14) was one of only two players to reach double figures for the away side, who also had an unbeaten knock of 21 from the skipper as they collapsed to 78 all out from one ball shy of 35 overs.

Amlyn Layton gave Rwst a glimmer of hope with the early scalps of Holden (5) and Matt Bixby (11), while Colin Theron skittled wicketkeeper Jack Gower after he contributed 11.

That was as good as it got for the visitors as Bridge saw out the remainder of the innings in comfortable fashion, with Robbie Jones and Arwel Thomas both finishing not out on 23 and ten as they reached their required total for the loss of three wickets after 23 overs of play.