Record signing Shaw stars in Bangor City win over Colwyn Bay

BANGOR City continued their pre-season preparations with a narrow 2-1 victory at Colwyn Bay.

Kevin Nicholson’s side produced another encouraging display against their Evo-Stick Division One North opponents as their preparations gather pace ahead of the highly anticipated Welsh Premier League campaign.

They now have one final pre-season game remaining on the calendar before they open their fixtures on August 11 against defending champions The News Saints, and they welcome Everton U23s to the Bangor University Stadium on Saturday, August 5 for the testimonial of former boss Nev Powell (3pm).

The visit of David Unsworth’s side is set to draw a huge crowd to honour the highly successful manager, who was recently appointed at nearby rivals Aberystwyth Town.

The City boss, said: “It was good to get another win and another positive performance ahead of the new season.

“There is still lots of work to do but full credit to the lads for making lots of positive steps throughout the week.”

The Citizens wasted no time in making an impact on the contest and went ahead after just 45 seconds when Braydon Shaw, signed from Accrington Stanley for a club record fee, found the net after fine approach play from George Harry.

The home side responded well and found themselves level on two minutes through Astley Mulholland’s sharp finish from Kyle Jacobs’ exceptional through ball.

Jaimie Rainford and Astley Hulholland went close for the Seagulls after the break, and they were made to pay for their lack of conviction in-front of goal when the impressive Shaw fed Sam Henry to fire home on 77 minutes after his initial effort came back off the crossbar.