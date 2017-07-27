Five key figures for Holyhead Hotspur FC ahead of new season

HOLYHEAD Hotspur are quietly fancied to make a serious run at the top end of the Huws Gray Alliance this season.

The Harbourmen recovered from an awful start last term to achieve a respectable finish, and much more is expected from Campbell Harrison’s side this time around following a number of impressive signings.

Reporter Dean Jones examines the key figures that will be at the heart of everything good at The New Stadium this season:

Mel McGinness:

The Spurs’ talisman is widely regarded as one of the most talented forwards operating outside of the top flight, and he proved to be a huge asset once again last season in reaching the 20-goal mark.

He was a hugely influential figure in their resurgence during the second half of the campaign, and the pocket rocket will be expected to contribute significantly

The secret is well and truly out now with the striker, and teams would do well to devise their game plans around keeping McGinness quiet, such is his impact on the Harbourmen and their fortunes.

Paul Pritchard:

A supreme shot stopper, Pritchard made the shock move to the New Stadium from Caernarfon Town last summer, and recovered from a rocky start to maintain his status as one of their premium keepers in the division.

He is vastly experienced and this is something that Harrison’s men will need at the back following the departure of captain Rhys Roberts to the Canaries, and Pritchard’s leadership and nous will be key components in their pursuit of success.

John Littlemore:

Littlemore is the highest-profile arrival for Spurs during the offseason, and his presence is sure to be yet another plus for a squad which big things are expected.

The former student reached double-figure appearances for Cardiff Met last season and this experience of playing at the highest level of Welsh football is sure to stand him in good stead as he settles back into life up north.

The signing will also ease the pressure on McGinness to come up with the majority of their goals, and if both manage to hit the ground running then they are going to give every defence in the HGA plenty to think about throughout the season.

Kenleigh Owen:

The gifted Owen has been the cornerstone of any Spurs triumphs in recent years, which is a testament to his consistency and ability to produce on the big stage.

He can operate in either defence or in midfield and his work-rate and tenacity or two things that make sure he stands out on the pitch, and his manager will be relying on this same level of intensity to both inspire the new signings to follow suit and avoid the problems they suffered at the beginning of the previous campaign.

Reece Brown:

Another new signing, Brown will have big shoes to fill when he attempts to replace their much-loved skipper Roberts, but the former youth team product has the ability to make an instant impression at his new club.

The Ynys Mon squad member has tasted success as a member of the Trearddur Bay squad, making him no stranger to pressure that he is sure to experience in spades given the quality of attacking threats operating in the division this term.

The HGA is an unforgiving place for a defender if you are not up to scratch, and it will be interesting to see how Brown fares against some of the most lethal finishers anywhere in the country.