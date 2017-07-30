Alwyn Williams takes six wickets as Llanrwst claim vital Hawarden Park triumph

LLANRWST finally moved off the North Wales Cricket League Premier Division basement with a 38-run home success over Hawarden Park.

Aled Hughes’ men ended a run of defeats with their best display of the season so far, and they will look to take this positive momentum into their remaining fixtures which begin with a trip to Brymbo on Saturday.

The hosts took a cautious approach to their innings and ended their 50 overs at the crease on 129-7, with Colin Theron top scoring with a knock of 36.

Other scores of note came from Amlyn Layton (28), Huw Williams (22) and Aron Hughes (15), while Ian Martin was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2-4 from 12 overs.

Rwsters’ bowler Alwyn Williams turned the game on its head with a sensational display that restricted the away side considerably, with the talented bowler helping himself to no fewer than six wickets for the loss of just 15 runs.

This proved to be the difference between the two sides, with Colin Theron also bagging two wickets for the loss of 44 runs as the away side collapsed to 91 all out.