Colwyn Bay FC chairman re-affirms commitment to English system

COLWYN Bay chairman Dave Tichiner has reaffirmed the club’s commitment to the English football pyramid following a social media debate.

The debate surrounding a possible move to the Welsh Premier League was reignited on Twitter last week, with fans from across the country having their say on whether or not the Seagulls should be playing their trade on home soil.

Mr Tichiner released a statement saying he had “no intentions” of switching at the present time, adding: “As chairman and majority shareholder at Colwyn Bay Football Club, I am personally responsible for financially keeping the club afloat. I have no intentions whatsoever to apply for the club to play in the League of Wales.

“The club knew this (the poll) would provoke a large response, with over 1,000 followers voting on the poll. If anything, this has provided the club with some well-needed publicity and shows our social media platforms are a great way of communicating with our fan base and beyond.

“Any serious decisions in the future that might directly affect the club and its supporters would be discussed with and voted on by our true supporters only, i.e. our shareholders, season ticket holders and those who regularly attend matches.

“The board of directors and I thank all those who have contacted us directly to provide their feedback and we assure you we are looking forward to the team’s continuation playing in the English Pyramid.

“Let’s now get behind Phill and the team as we look to make our presence known during the forthcoming Evo-Stik North campaign.”