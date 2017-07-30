Prestatyn Town end gruelling week with Flint Town United success

PRESTATYN Town recovered from an early set-back to record a 3-2 victory over Flint Town United.

The Seasiders geared up for the Welsh Premier League return with another victory despite falling two behind in the early stages, and the result rounded off a gruelling period of friendly fixtures for the

Despite the eventual result it was the visitors who started brightest and they went ahead after just four minutes when Lee Healey fired home from a tight angle from the left-hand side.

Things got even better for the Silkmen soon after when they doubled their advantage on 34 minutes courtesy of former Rhyl forward Mark Cadwallader, who steered home a far post header after a fine delivery from Joe Palmer.

Healey almost added a third shortly before the interval when he managed to beat the offside trap, but his chip over Carl Jones dropped narrowly wide.

Neil Gibson’s side finally got themselves going after the break and they wasted no time in getting themselves back into the contest when Macauley Taylor continued his fine run of pre-season form with a top corner finish on 48 minutes.

They had the perfect chance to level matters a minute later when the home side were awarded a penalty, but skipper Mike Parker’s effort was saved by Nik Lee-Bulmer.

This spurred the hosts on further and they equalised on 74 minutes through Trialist A following a period of sustained pressure, and things to another sour turn for the visitors when Phil Doran saw red on 80 minutes following a robust challenge.

Midfield playmaker Noah Edwards was on hand shortly after to settle the tie with a sensational individual strike, where he beat a number of defenders before slotting home.

The week also saw Gibson’s side lose 2-0 to a Tranmere Rovers XI and beat a Newport County select 5-3.

Their final pre-season clash will take place on Tuesday when Town host Welsh Alliance outfit St Asaph City.