Rhyl FC round off summer signings with double swoop

RHYL manager Niall McGuinness has completed his squad ahead of the new Huws Gray Alliance campaign with a pair of signings.

The Liles boss secured the capture of 21-year-old striker Jack Hoult and midfielder Stewart Carool, who have both impressed during their respective trials at the Corbett Sports Stadium.

McGuinness said: “I’m looking forward to working with Jack to help him develop as a player, he has bags of potential at the age of 21 and Jack has a great eye for goal which he’s shown in pre-season scoring three goals for the first team and two for the reserves.”

Hoult will be stepping up from the Vale of Clwyd and Conwy Premier League where he ended the season as top scorer for Abergele FC.

Fellow new arrival Carroll joined Flint Town United from Castrol Social of The West Cheshire League during the summer of 2009 after a previous spell with Vauxhall FC, and has a reputation for scoring spectacular goals from distance.

“Stewart comes with a wealth of Huws Gray Alliance experience having captained Flint Town for a number of years,” added McGuinness.

With a fortnight to go until the season opener against Guilsfield on August 12, the young boss also stated that he was “looking forward to working with them both this season”.