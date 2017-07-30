Struggling Mochdre downed by relegation rivals Chirk

MOCHDRE suffered a significant blow in their battle against the drop with a seven-wicket reverse at North Wales Cricket League Premier Division rivals Chirk.

The struggling side were unable to pick up some much-needed points against another side fighting for their lives at the foot of the table, and the result leaves Gareth Davies’ side 22 points from safety at the basement as they prepare to welcome Denbigh on Saturday.

A superb knock from opener James French got the visitors off to a flyer, with the opener hitting 65 before he was clean bowled by Billy Swarbrick.

Nathan Aldridge then took over proceedings by taking out the dangerous trio of Jon Davies (12), Gareth Colman (11) and Gareth Davies (12), and he also took the middle order scalp of Sam Davies (4) on his way to figures of 4-29.

Overseas star Patrick Glover was the only other batsman to make it into double figures with a knock of 11 as they were all out for just 139 all out from 46 overs.

Chirk skipper Andrew Swrabrick ensured the home side reached their target with minimal fuss, with the opener turning in a stylish display on his way to an impressive 65.

He was eventually sent packing by Russ Boswell, who also helped himself to the wickets of Gareth Partridge (24) and Nick Flack to end a nine over spell on 3-46.

This was not enough to keep the game close as Aldridge (17*) and Wynn Jones (1*) got the hosts over the line for the loss of three wickets after 24 overs of play.