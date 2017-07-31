Caernarfon Town left frustrated as Telford United hit four

CAERNARFON Town were given a stern test of their credentials as they fell to a 4-1 pre-season loss to Telford United.

The Canaries put in another solid performance despite the eventual scoreline against the Vanarama National League North side, with Iwan Williams’ side now in the final stages of planning ahead of their Huws Gray Alliance opener at Porthmadog a week on Saturday.

An injury to forward Danny Brookwell in the early stages gave the Cofis’ faithful plenty of cause for concern, and things got even worse soon after when the visitors opened the scoring through Will Marsh’s low drive.

Jamie Breese and Darren Thomas missed chances to level matter shortly after the restart, while substitute Jamie Roberts also saw his effort go wide from eight yards.

After the break saw the home side continue to waste chances, with Thomas producing a memorable run before sending an effort narrowly over.

They were made to pay for the inefficiency in-front of goal as United doubled their tally courtesy of a superb strike from James Thorne, but Town had a way back into the contest on 74 minutes when Gareth Evans was brought down, but Nathan Craig’s spot kick was saved.

The Bucks added a third goal five minutes later when former Shrewsbury and Stockport striker John Marsden found the net, and this was quickly followed by the hosts’ consolation which came from Craig’s second penalty of the afternoon.

There was still time for another highlight which arrived when Marsden burst clear and finished well to put the exclamation point on proceedings.

Town will host Pwllheli on Tuesday night (7.30pm) in another friendly fixture as they look to hit the ground running ahead of their tilt at the second tier.