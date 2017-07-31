Highly touted winger Alex Boss joins Holyhead Hotspur

HOLYHEAD Hotspur have pulled off a major transfer coup with the signing of wide midfielder Alex Boss.

The highly touted prospect is the latest high-profile arrival at The New Stadium as manager Campbell Harrison continues to turn heads with his pulling power ahead of their Huws Gray Alliance opener against Ruthin Town on August 12.

The former Bangor City starlet spent time at the Wrexham’s Academy before moving to the Citizens, where he was an integral part of their successful U19s and reserve sides.

An unsettled year off the pitch for City resulted in a lack of chances for their academy graduates which left the ex-Welsh Colleges on the fringes of the squad.

Harrison, said: “I am extremely happy with this signing and am really looking forward to working with him.

“He has already shown a maturity and willingness to learn. He got on with the Holyhead lads in the Island Games over the summer so will fit in with ease.

“Alex has already played two games for us and been the stand out player in both and scored a great goal against Conwy Borough.”

Boss will join other new arrivals Rees Brown, Ryan Taylor, John Littlemore and Tomos Clarke in what looks to be a formidable squad that are tipped to be one of the second tier’s dark horses this term.

The Harbourmen continued their pre-season preparations with a 4-3 victory over Llanrug United.

Littlemore, a recent signing from Cardiff Met, was in ruthless form throughout the contest that left him with a hat-trick for his efforts, with Daniel McGinness also finding the target during the pulsating friendly clash.