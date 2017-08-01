Former Bangor City boss Nev Powell gets set for Everton testimonial

BANGOR City’s longest serving manager Nev Powell will be rewarded for his services to the club with a special testimonial this weekend.

The former Citizens boss will be the guest of honour in their clash against Everton U23s on Saturday, August 5, with the game kicking off at 3pm.

A legendary figure amongst City supporters, Powell enjoyed unprecedented success as manager of the club between 2007 and 2016, with three successive Welsh Cup wins and a WPL championship title (2010/11) during his time at the helm.

He was appointed manager in 2007 and secured a hat-trick of Welsh Cup wins between 2008-10. He went one better during the 2010/11 season as the Citizens secured the WPL title with a famous last day of the season win over The New Saints at a packed Farrar Road.

They began that championship-winning season with a record-breaking 15 consecutive wins and gained widespread media attention.

Everton Under 23’s manager David Unsworth will undoubtedly have a strong squad at his disposal with the likes of Tom Davies, Tyias Browning, Kieran Dowell and Brendan Halloway featuring in the Premier League last season.

Wales Under-21 captain Gethin Jones could also feature alongside Bangor-born Nathan Broadhead, grandson of former City striker Tony Broadhead.

Powell will be making a return to the Welsh Premier League sidelines this season after being appointed manager of Aberystwyth Town, and he will be looking to emulate the achievements he gained with the Citizens during his highly impressive spell at the helm.

Aber chairman Donald Kane, said: “Nev’s stature within Welsh football, his experience within the League, and the extensive contacts he has within the game marked him out as an outstanding candidate for the job, and as a club we are delighted to have recruited him as first-team manager.”