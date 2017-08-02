Colwyn Bay gear up for new season with Airbus Broughton win

THREE goals in the space of 11 first half minutes gave Colwyn Bay a 3-2 victory over Airbus Broughton.

Despite the eventual result, it was the Wingmakers who drew first blood when former Llandudno standout Leo Riley’s free-kick found its way into the net.

This provoked a strong response from the home side, and they levelled proceedings on 25 minutes when Jamie Rainford beat the visiting keeper to a long ball and proceeds to slot the ball into an empty net.

Rainford missed a good chance to add a second when he pulled his shot wide after being teed up by Jack Hindle, but minutes later he returned the compliment with a chipped pass which put Hindle clear and he finished well on 32 minutes.

Things got even better soon after in what was a rampant spell from the Seagulls, who doubled their advantage on 36 minutes thanks to a sensational effort from Ashley Mullholland after good work from Kyle Jacobs.

Bay boss Phill Hadland made eight changes at the break as he looked to give his squad much-needed minutes ahead of competitive action, and Jack Kelleher had a good chance to increase the lead when he broke clear inside the area only for his shot to be deflected over the bar.

A familiar face at Llanelian Road reduced the arrears on 72 minutes, with striker Obi Anuro finding the target after a period of pressure to get them back into the contest.

The hosts regrouped following the setback and were able to see the remainder of the game out with minimal fuss to secure a pre-season triumph.