Why the Welsh Premier League needs Caernarfon Town

THIS season is set to be a pivotal one for everyone associated with Caernarfon Town.

The Canaries are poised to make another run at the Huws Gray Alliance title – a trophy they won in 2016 – and securing top spot yet again would finally see the club promoted to the Welsh Premier League.

After significant work behind the scenes by the club’s board, the Cofis were granted their FAW Domestic License after having their application to the top flight denied the previous year.

Manager Iwan Williams demanded from senior figures that they rectify this problem if he was to remain in-charge, and now they have been met this it is up to the talented young boss to get the most of his group of players to get them to the promised land.

There is little doubt that Caernarfon would be a huge asset to the WPL. It is a historic club with a fanbase that are seldom been rivalled home and away throughout Welsh football over the years, and their attendances would see a further boost if they were competing against the elite sides in the country.

The league itself would receive a huge boost if Town were to establish themselves in a division that has gone from strength-to-strength in recent times despite the dominance of full-time outfit The New Saints.

Another thing that immediately comes to mind is a potential derby clash with big spending Bangor City, which would draw nationwide coverage due to the nature of the rivalry, which has been notoriously fiery if recent fixtures are any indication.

Of course getting to the WPL is easier said than done, such is the quality of sides operating in the second tier and who all have the same goal in mind.

This year it is expected to be even tougher than ever thanks to the relegation of Airbus Broughton and Rhyl, who have both invested heavily in their respective squads to ensure that their stay in the HGA is a short one.

Expectation is once again high at The Oval and with good reason, although they will need to improve on last season’s effort which saw them fall significantly short of champions Prestatyn Town after struggling at times during the campaign.

The majority of the squad have shown faith in the manager by re-affirming their commitment to the club, with the likes of Jay Gibbs, Jamie Breese, Darren Thomas and Danny Brookwell all primed to spearhead their charge this term.

Gareth Edwards has arrived from Llandudno in what is arguably the most eye-catching signing in the entire division, while Tudno assistant Sean Eardley has also joined the backroom staff and his experience will also play a key role in any success that comes their way.

Under Williams, Town are definitely a club on the rise and anything less than the title and a WPL berth when the final placings are confirmed in May would be deemed as a failure, and there is no question that Welsh football would be better off if the Canaries were playing their trade in the top flight.

And this could finally be the year they achieve it.