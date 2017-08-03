Montgomeryshire Mixed Bowling League: Welshpool 63 (5pts) Abermule 57 (2pts); Guilsfield 58 (5pts) Severn 49 (2pts); Churchstoke 60 (1pt) Llansantffraid 74 (6pts); Forden 58 (1pt) Kerry 73 (6pts); Sarn 75 (6pts) Bettws 53 (1pt); Churchstoke 50 (1pt) Kerry 74 (6pts)
Montgomeryshire Men’s Bowling League One: Aberdovey 2 Welshpool 5; Llanidloes 7 Berriew 0; Machynlleth 1 Newtown 6
Montgomeryshire Men’s Bowling League Two: Carno 5 Llanfair Caereinion 2; Llansantffraid 6 Maglona 1; Maesydre 2 Montgomery 5
